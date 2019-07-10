Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rozanne Sherrill (O';Brien) McPhee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rozanne McPhee passed on July 6, 2019 shortly after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff McPhee (Kristi Matal) and Jason McPhee (Andrea), grand children, Rebecca and Daniel McPhee. She is also survived by her sister Katherine Akins (J.R.), and nieces Jennifer Akins (Todd Benson) and Nancy Veitenhans, grand-nieces Katie and Sarah Benson, and grand-nephew Jeremiah Veitenhans along with cousins, Carol Pawlaczyk, Dianne Winsby, Elizabeth Killgore, Carl Junker, and Leslie Ivey. A Sacramento native, Rozanne graduated from Sacramento High in 1967 and received a BS in accounting from CSUS in 1995. As a single mother she showed tremendous grit and determination raising two young sons, while excelling in her studies and holding a full time job. She retired from the State of California as a Manager in Accounting for the Department of Boating and Waterways. During her career, she was also a compassionate and selfless care giver for her beloved parents Warren and Beverly O'Brien. In recent years she found great joy in the time spent with her grandchildren, crafting ceramics, reading, and attending plays and musical theater. She is missed by her family and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. A viewing will held Thursday evening 5-8pm at East Lawn Cemetery, 4300 Folsom Blvd. A celebration of life will be planned Friday July 12, 2019. Contact sons Jeff McPhee 916-213-5519 or Jason McPhee 916-396-6043,

[email protected] if you would like to attend for location and time. In lieu of flowers a donation to Salvation Army may be made in the memory of Rozanne S. McPhee. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 10, 2019

