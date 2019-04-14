Born in Manassa, CO. May 3, 1924 to Eva (Cisneros) and Jose Candido Cantu, Sr. Ruben passed away April 7, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Devoted husband of 73 years to Angie Cantu and loving father to Michael, Michele, Elizabeth and Elaine. Loving brother to Lydia Willingham of New Mexico. Loving grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 11 and great great grandfather of 1. Attended school in Taos, New Mexico. Served in the United States Navy during World War II and after the war worked for the Oakland Naval Supply for 6 years. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad in Sacramento for 32 years and was a Little League Manager in North Sacramento in the 1960's. Ruben was a Lifetime Member of Disabled American Veteran's Chapter #93 and a Member of Knights of Columbus Council #4970. He attended church at Our Lady of Assumption. Ruben loved golfing, baseball, telling jokes and watching Westerns. He will be missed by all. Family and friends are welcome to attend Visitation on Tuesday, April 16th from 3pm to 7pm and Rosary following at 7pm at Lombard Funeral Home; 1550 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, April 17th at 11am at Our Lady of Assumption Parish; 5051 Cottage Way, Carmichael with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019