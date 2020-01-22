Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby just like her name, sparkled from head to toe. She brightened anyone's life who she came in contact with. Ruby was born in Centralia, Illinois November 18, 1927. Ruby was raised on a farm in Missouri by her parents, Finley and Velma Huggins along with eleven brothers and sisters. The humble beginnings are depicted by the recollection that they used to sleep three across and two at the foot of the bed. Later in life Ruby found herself in California, where she found the love of her life, Lawrence Sargent. They have been happily married for 56 years and are the proud parents of Justin Sargent. She found a passion for collectable dolls and that led her to establish the Nice Twice Doll Shop where she sold old and new dolls. The business not only thrived but gained such a good reputation that she was featured in at least one book. In fact, one of the new doll manufacturers created a doll in her name. They felt she was the one that got them going into a successful enterprise of their own. In late 1999, Ruby sold her doll shop to a good friend who still keeps a tube of her lipstick in her drawer for good luck. Ruby and her husband retired to Folsom, California. They purchased a beautiful home so they may enjoy the rest of their lives together. While in Folsom, Ruby enjoyed her second passion, the casinos. Ruby had an intuition in selecting the right machine, and putting away her winnings without giving them back to the casino. However, she did believe in giving some of her winnings away to spread the luck (especially family). This was what Ruby looked forward to every day, her next trip to Redhawk. Ruby is survived by her husband, Larry who she enjoyed beating daily in a card game called Nurtz. She is also survived by her son, Justin who could not have asked for a better mom. Ruby is also survived by three brothers, Gordon, Ernie and Kenny, three sisters, Barbara, Bobby and Beverly. All live in Missouri. Also, numerous beloved nieces and nephews, across the country.

Ruby just like her name, sparkled from head to toe. She brightened anyone's life who she came in contact with. Ruby was born in Centralia, Illinois November 18, 1927. Ruby was raised on a farm in Missouri by her parents, Finley and Velma Huggins along with eleven brothers and sisters. The humble beginnings are depicted by the recollection that they used to sleep three across and two at the foot of the bed. Later in life Ruby found herself in California, where she found the love of her life, Lawrence Sargent. They have been happily married for 56 years and are the proud parents of Justin Sargent. She found a passion for collectable dolls and that led her to establish the Nice Twice Doll Shop where she sold old and new dolls. The business not only thrived but gained such a good reputation that she was featured in at least one book. In fact, one of the new doll manufacturers created a doll in her name. They felt she was the one that got them going into a successful enterprise of their own. In late 1999, Ruby sold her doll shop to a good friend who still keeps a tube of her lipstick in her drawer for good luck. Ruby and her husband retired to Folsom, California. They purchased a beautiful home so they may enjoy the rest of their lives together. While in Folsom, Ruby enjoyed her second passion, the casinos. Ruby had an intuition in selecting the right machine, and putting away her winnings without giving them back to the casino. However, she did believe in giving some of her winnings away to spread the luck (especially family). This was what Ruby looked forward to every day, her next trip to Redhawk. Ruby is survived by her husband, Larry who she enjoyed beating daily in a card game called Nurtz. She is also survived by her son, Justin who could not have asked for a better mom. Ruby is also survived by three brothers, Gordon, Ernie and Kenny, three sisters, Barbara, Bobby and Beverly. All live in Missouri. Also, numerous beloved nieces and nephews, across the country. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close