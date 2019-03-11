Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Fisk. View Sign

Ruby was born October 29, 1920 in Marysville, CA and passed into her Savior's arms on February 27, 2019 at age 98. Ruby lived in various other Northern California locations before settling in the Sacramento area in the 1990's. A devout Christian and cherished mother, Ruby loved absolutely everyone and everyone loved her. She is survived by daughters, Lin Bondon and Vanessa Bondon; grandchildren, Shawn Bondon and Fawn Dapper; great grandchildren, Kevin A Mitchell, Jeremy Bondon, Gabrielle Bondon, Micah Bondon; and three great, great grandchildren. During her long life she was preceded in death by most of her primary family most notably her mother, Mary Baker, father, Charles Baker, sister Ruth Lewis, her niece Kathy Alexander; her cousin Joy Cole; and three husbands: her first husband of 24 years, Virgil Bondon; her second husband of 24 years, Peter Belli; and third husband of 16 years, William Fisk. Ruby was gifted in arts and crafts, particularly sewing. She was very accomplished at creating her own suits, dresses, coats, hats and purses and wore them all with a flair. She won awards for her needlework and quilting as well as her painting but loved homemaking more than anything, especially cooking and gardening. She was also a lover of animals, especially dogs. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Ruby's name to the ASPCA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00 PM at the Cypress Baptist Church, 5709 Cypress Ave, Carmichael, CA.

