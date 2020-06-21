Ruby Jean (Glass) Schmidt
Ruby passed away May 3, 2020 at the age of 93 in Sacramento, CA. Born in Homeworth, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Irvin Schmidt and her brother Rev. Richard Glass. She is lovingly remembered by children Timothy Schmidt, Janice Schmidt, Joyce Basan, Tedd Schmidt, (Banaag Dource-Schmidt), grandchildren Andrew Schmidt (Noelle Schmidt), Toshiro Basan (Marisa Pickering), Maureen Schmidt, great-grandchildren Carter Schmidt, Evangelina Schmidt, Glynis Basan, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to Centennial United Methodist Church.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
