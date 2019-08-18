Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolf Elpel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born June 26, 1925 in Vienna, Austria; passed away on August 6, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 94. Rudi was preceded in death by his parents, and was the last surviving sibling of 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Rudi leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Ernestine (Erna). He will be greatly missed by his daughters Gabriella (Rich) of Cameron Park, and Heidi (Mark) of Mokelumne Hill. Opa will be forever loved and admired by his grandsons Ryan, and Patrick (Eleanor). Rudi is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews both in California and in Austria. Growing up in Vienna, Austria, Rudi loved to play soccer with his brothers and after graduating from school became a journeyman plumber by trade. After WW II, he married the love of his life, Ernestine Hofinger in the Reindorf Kirche in Vienna on June 25, 1949. Rudi and Erna sought a new adventure in life as they immigrated to the United States in 1955. Together they learned the language and became US citizens in the early 1960s. Rudi was very proud of his heritage and the fact that he came to the US with only a few dollars and a suitcase, working hard to make a good life for his wife and daughters. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local Union #3 for 57 years, working as a heavy equipment operator. He also was a member of the Sacramento Turn Verein Club. Rudi enjoyed fishing, snow skiing and attending Giants and A's baseball games with his daughters, watching sporting events such as soccer and Tour de France on TV, and spending time with his family exploring California. After retiring, Rudi and Erna traveled and cruised extensively abroad and in the US. They often returned and visited family in Austria and Germany. Rudi had a wonderful and full life. He will be truly missed by his loving wife Erna, his family and friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Senior Care Solutions, California Carehomes of Elk Grove, Bristol Hospice, and Kaiser Permanente for their care and loving support to Rudi and his family. At his request, services will be private. A celebration of Rudi's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12 to 4pm at the Glenbrooke Community Clubhouse/Arbour Lodge, 7700 Del Webb Blvd., in Elk Grove.

Born June 26, 1925 in Vienna, Austria; passed away on August 6, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 94. Rudi was preceded in death by his parents, and was the last surviving sibling of 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Rudi leaves behind his beloved wife of 70 years, Ernestine (Erna). He will be greatly missed by his daughters Gabriella (Rich) of Cameron Park, and Heidi (Mark) of Mokelumne Hill. Opa will be forever loved and admired by his grandsons Ryan, and Patrick (Eleanor). Rudi is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews both in California and in Austria. Growing up in Vienna, Austria, Rudi loved to play soccer with his brothers and after graduating from school became a journeyman plumber by trade. After WW II, he married the love of his life, Ernestine Hofinger in the Reindorf Kirche in Vienna on June 25, 1949. Rudi and Erna sought a new adventure in life as they immigrated to the United States in 1955. Together they learned the language and became US citizens in the early 1960s. Rudi was very proud of his heritage and the fact that he came to the US with only a few dollars and a suitcase, working hard to make a good life for his wife and daughters. He was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local Union #3 for 57 years, working as a heavy equipment operator. He also was a member of the Sacramento Turn Verein Club. Rudi enjoyed fishing, snow skiing and attending Giants and A's baseball games with his daughters, watching sporting events such as soccer and Tour de France on TV, and spending time with his family exploring California. After retiring, Rudi and Erna traveled and cruised extensively abroad and in the US. They often returned and visited family in Austria and Germany. Rudi had a wonderful and full life. He will be truly missed by his loving wife Erna, his family and friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Senior Care Solutions, California Carehomes of Elk Grove, Bristol Hospice, and Kaiser Permanente for their care and loving support to Rudi and his family. At his request, services will be private. A celebration of Rudi's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12 to 4pm at the Glenbrooke Community Clubhouse/Arbour Lodge, 7700 Del Webb Blvd., in Elk Grove. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close