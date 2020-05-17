Rudy was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina of Czech decent. His family moved to the United States in 1956. Rudy served in the United States Army. He received a degree from UC Davis in Engineering. Rudy was retired by FMC. Rudy's passion was flying and enjoyed flying. Rudy had a love of animals, especially cats and dogs, and he did some volunteer work for Happy Tails. Rudy is survived by his loving wife Jeanann. His daughter Danielle, son-in-law Russel, three grandchildren, his brother George and sister-in-law Helga Rudy was interred at Redding Memorial Park, in Redding CA on Friday May 15th. The service was a "stay in your car-drive by service". Rudy will be deeply missed.



