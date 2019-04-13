Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolf "Rudy" Klimes. View Sign



Rudolf "Rudy" Klimes died on April 11, 2019 in Orangevale, California. Rudy was born in Sternberk, Czechoslovakia on January 9, 1932. By the time he was a teenager, he had skirted Hitler's Holocaust, escaped from under Stalin's Iron Curtain, and immigrated to Montreal, Canada. He was a lifelong student and educator, earning many degrees including a BA from Walla Walla University, a PhD from Indiana University, a DMin from McCormick Theological Seminary, and a MPH from Johns Hopkins University. He served as president of colleges in Korea, Japan and, Hong Kong. He was on the faculty at Andrews University and worked in health education administration for the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, before retiring to direct LearnWell Resources. He was married to Anna Homenchuk Klimes for 61 years. He is survived by his children and spouses, Anita and Greg, Bonnie and Jack, Randy and Lindsay; grandchildren Justin and Nicole, Torin, Tyler, Hudson, Theo, and Forrest; and great granddaughter Lyla. The first 80 years of his amazing life were chronicled in his autobiography, An Adventurous Pilgrim. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, April 14, 2019 at Orangevale Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Contributions can be sent in his memory to the Rudolf and Anna Klimes Student Missions Endowed Fund at Walla Walla University, 204 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or online at wallawalla.edu/give Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019

