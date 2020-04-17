Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph Magnus Halverson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rudolph Magnus Halverson, 95, of North Highlands, CA, was called home to heaven on April 8, 2020. Born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin Sept 10, 1924 to John & Clara Halverson, "Rudy" was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Central High in LaCrosse in 1942 & went on to serve in the US Army during WWII as an artillery gunner & command car driver in Europe. After serving, he met & married hometown girl Joyce Rita Burns. They relocated to Minneapolis for his first year of art school, & then transferred to San Francisco State to finish his degree. He held a variety of occupations, including Jr. High art teacher, graphic artist, map maker for Geological Survey, & insurance salesman, among others, before finally settling in as a federal contracting officer at McClellan Air Force Base. Over the years he enjoyed coaching Little League & boys' basketball, fishing, bowling, horseshoes, ping pong, cribbage, cards, swimming, & barbecuing for friends & family, as well as traveling far & wide with Joyce & kids. Father of four, foster father of four, grandfather of ten, & great-grandfather of four, Grandpa will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his eight siblings, wife Joyce, & daughter Marga Halverson. He is survived by son Mark Halverson, daughters Linda Snell & Peggy Hatchett, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held when gathering restrictions are lifted.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2020

