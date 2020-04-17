Rudolph Magnus Halverson, 95, of North Highlands, CA, was called home to heaven on April 8, 2020. Born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin Sept 10, 1924 to John & Clara Halverson, "Rudy" was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Central High in LaCrosse in 1942 & went on to serve in the US Army during WWII as an artillery gunner & command car driver in Europe. After serving, he met & married hometown girl Joyce Rita Burns. They relocated to Minneapolis for his first year of art school, & then transferred to San Francisco State to finish his degree. He held a variety of occupations, including Jr. High art teacher, graphic artist, map maker for Geological Survey, & insurance salesman, among others, before finally settling in as a federal contracting officer at McClellan Air Force Base. Over the years he enjoyed coaching Little League & boys' basketball, fishing, bowling, horseshoes, ping pong, cribbage, cards, swimming, & barbecuing for friends & family, as well as traveling far & wide with Joyce & kids. Father of four, foster father of four, grandfather of ten, & great-grandfather of four, Grandpa will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his eight siblings, wife Joyce, & daughter Marga Halverson. He is survived by son Mark Halverson, daughters Linda Snell & Peggy Hatchett, his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held when gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2020