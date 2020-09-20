Rudy Chavez Sr. of Sacramento, CA, passed away on Sept. 2nd 2020. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday Sept 24th, 2020 at St. Joseph Parish located at 1717 El Monte Ave. Sacramento. Born in Colorado, Rudy came to Sacramento as a young man and grew up in the West end of Downtown. He had various jobs such as working in hotels, working in the tomato fields, and worked over 35 years at Campbell Soup until retirement. Rudy had a big family and many friends; he enjoyed their presence over drinks at various neighborhood bars such as Stix, Ron's, and the famous Swiss Buda. Rudy is preceded in death by his beloved grandson Jay Jay, brother Eddie, Nephew Oscar Miramontes, Primo Manuel Martinez, and various compadres such as; Tequila John, Steve Ramirez, and John "Chang" Montanez. Rudy is survived by his Wife Bertha Chavez, 4 children, Monte, Monique, Rudy Jr, and Jovan Chavez, 9 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



