Rufus went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on June 1st, 2019. Rufus was born to Rufus Crow and Mary Elizabeth Hickerson on October 15th, 1940 in Elaine, Arkansas. Rufus enjoyed his early years growing up on the family cotton farm in Elaine with all his family and friends. At the age of 15 he went off to Castle Height Military Academy to complete his high school years. He was accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point (Army) and graduated with the class of 1962. Enjoying the physical challenge of the military, he joined the Rangers. When it was time to serve, Rufus was assigned to military advisory command Vietnam team 39. Achieving the rank of Captain after 5 years of combat, he was awarded the bronze star for valor. After the military, Rufus earned a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as a manufacturing engineering executive for many years. Rufus was married to Judy Howell on March 23rd, 1963. Rufus adored his wife of 56 years and they loved to travel and be together. Rufus is survived by 3 children Leslie Hines (Alan), Lara Demaree (Darren), and Rufus Crow III (Roxana). Rufus had 7 grandchildren Paige, Dana, Sara, Katherine, Renee, Rufus IV, and Ella and 1 great grandchild Ryker. Also, Rufus is survived by his sisters Elizabeth (Libby) Crow, and Mary Virginia Horne. His brother John Dale Crow is deceased. Rufus loved God and His word. He taught the read through the bible in one year "Daily Bible" for over 25 years. Rufus' gift was to encourage those to love God and each other. Rufus also loved his family. He loved being with all of his children and grandchildren. Rufus enjoyed people and he loved to laugh. He was well liked and had many friends. Rufus Claude Crow lived a full life and enjoyed it very much, especially his wine. His life was a reflection of how he signed off on every email: "To God alone be the Glory!"

