Mr. Henry of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 19, 2019 surrounded by three of his children and two of his granddaughters. He was just five days shy of his 77th Birthday. He was preceded in death by his son, Rufus Jr. He leaves behind four children, Shari, Nathan, Gretchen, and Sonya, his wife of over 40 years Linda, his sister Lois, his brother Brian, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Henry was a proud lifelong member of Local Laborers Union #185. He could often be heard sparring out loud with anchors on local and national news media, or equally likely to be found yelling at his TV cheering on his favorite basketball team. His Family, Loved ones, and Caregivers will miss his voracious appetite, booming voice, love of Politics, and witty sense of humor. They take comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

