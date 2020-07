Or Copy this URL to Share

Past away July 7, 2020 on her 87th birthday at home, she was borned in Sacramento to Chota and Takiko Hirokane on July 7, 1933. She is survived by husband David, daughter Diane, brother Takashi, sisters Sachico Nishimura and Linda Ichikawa. May we all rejoice at this time for she is at Peace. Private burial pending.



