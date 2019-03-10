Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell E. Machtell. View Sign

(1932 - 2019) Born April 19 1932, the son of Alex and Cora (Bergene) Machtell, in Velva, ND. He was raised on the Machtell family farm until the age of 16, then moved to Minot, ND where he enlisted in the Army National Guard as a combat engineer construction specialist. He was deployed to Camp Desert Rock, Nevada and became what was known as an "Atomic Vet." Witnessing atomic blasts, exposed to large amounts of radiation, and sworn to secrecy. When honorably discharged from his service he used his carpenter skills the rest of his life, much of the time in the Sacramento area. He was a very strong but gentle Christian man. Always generous, caring, and willing to help others. Surrounded by family when he passed away February 24, 2019 at 86 years old, he will be forever loved. He is survived by his wife Mari, Citrus Heights, CA; sisters Muriel (Joe) Leholm, Orlando, FL and Doris Skarphol, Minot, ND; stepchildren Linda (Patrick) Shankle, John (Susan) Pease, and Greg (Kathy) Miller along with their families; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Haman, Minot, ND. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 12:30pm at the Big Oak Clubhouse, 8300 Old Auburn Road, Citrus Heights. He will be laid to rest at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Court of Honor, Fair Oaks, CA. Remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

