Russell Frederick Fiddyment, III, 70 - A descendant of the pioneer Fiddyment family of Roseville passed away in the Beqa waters off the coast of Fiji on June 11, 2019. Born July 24, 1948, Russell graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Biochemistry and a Masters in Plant Pathology from the University of California Davis. He also received an MS in Psychology from the Rosebridge Graduate School. Russ "Ricky" was curious, a truth seeker and a risk taker. He had incredible perseverance and self-discipline and a true thirst for knowledge and new experiences. Russ loved reading and writing and building things. He was a pilot, a winemaker, a music lover, a dancer and a world traveler. Russ was a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather and a friend and he was equally committed to each of those roles. Russ was a true Renaissance Man. A man of integrity. He is survived by his daughter Tabitha Fiddyment Simmons (John) of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Rachel Cora Bowers of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Mina Bliss Fiddyment of Reno, NV. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Dannion Simmons (24), Aiden Diaz (15), Graham Simmons (8), Henry Bowers (7), Quentin Simmons (6), Meredith Bowers (4); Sisters Martha Anne Fiddyment of Carson City, NV, Leslie Murphy of Chester, NJ and Allison Sellinger-Freitas of Fair Oaks, CA. Step-siblings Connie Brown of Sacramento, CA, Stan Brown of Carmichael, CA and Rick Brown of Homewood, CA . The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in honor of Russell on July 27, 2019|4PM. The Landing, South Lake Tahoe 4104 Lakeshore Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Arrangements by Dignified Cremation, Fiji.

