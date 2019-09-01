Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell G. "Rusty" Benedict. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Russell (Rusty) G. Benedict passed away at home on August 23, 2019. Rusty, a lifelong resident of Sacramento, worked for the Florin County Water District after 25 years with the Carpenters Local 46. Rusty was born December 10, 1965, attended Sutterville Elementary and Cal Middle School, graduating from McClatchy High School in 1984. Rusty married his loving wife Lisa in 2004. A baseball player in his younger years, Rusty enjoyed spending weekends at their cabin in Calaveras County and watching his beloved Raiders. Rusty will be greatly missed by his wife Lisa, mother Verna, sisters Debra (Stephen), Susan and Anita, nieces Emma and Becca, and all his wonderful friends. A celebration of Rusty's life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

