Russell Howard Lawson, passed away at home January 15,2020, eleven days prior to 72 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Lois and Gibbs. He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Sharon (Robinson) Lawson; sisters Suzanne and Peggy; step-children, Brian, Jaana, Joseph and Daniel; sixteen grand-children and eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews Heidi, Greg, Jason, Clayton, Lucas, Lacie and Elizabeth. Russell was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, who served two tours during the Vietnam War, aboard the USS Oriskany (Mighty O). He retired from the Grant Union School District as a police officer in 1993, and continued working as a security officer for several companies until 2012. He will be dearly missed. There will be no services as per his request. Services entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020