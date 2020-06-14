Russell Walter Harrison of Pioneer, CA passed away at home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Russ was born on August 7, 1937 to Russell and Ruth Harrison in Horse Creek, Colorado. The family moved to Fair Oaks, California in the mid 1940's. After graduating from San Juan High School in 1954, Russ began his electrical apprenticeship at the Southern Pacific Railyards in Roseville, California. He was later drafted into the Army and completed basic training at Fort Ord in California and then stationed in Hawaii for the remainder of his service time. Prior to being drafted, Russ met and began dating Joyce Manning. They would eventually marry in Hawaii during Russ's last few months of Army service. After his time in the military, Russ went to work for Aerojet and he and Joyce settled in Orangevale, California where their son Ken and daughter Michelle were born. In 1969, Russ and Joyce purchased a farm in Lincoln, CA. They spent 32 years on the property building a new home, raising cattle, pigs and horses, and growing a variety of fruits and vegetables. Russ loved the outdoors and cherished his annual deer hunting trip to Blue Lakes, pheasant hunting at the local clubs and salmon fishing at Lawson's Landing and Bodega Bay. In 2001, Russ retired from Sutter Health after spending 32 years at Sutter General and Sutter Memorial Hospitals in Sacramento. He and Joyce moved to Pioneer, California to be closer to the mountain and lakes they both enjoyed. Each summer they would take the motor home up to Plasses Resort on Silver Lake and spend 3 months enjoying fishing, ATV riding and general relaxing with other like-minded retirees. They also spent a lot of time on the nearby golf courses. Russ was preceded in death by his wife Joyce and his sisters Jeannie Wells and Ireta Graham. He is survived by son Ken Harrison (Pam) of Placerville, CA and daughter Michelle Boatman (Bret) of Pacific Grove, CA and his grandchildren Daniel Boatman, Nicolas Boatman, Grace Harrison, Jack Harrison, and Zane Harrison. A remembrance will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Legacy.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.