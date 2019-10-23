Ruth E. Cook

Ruth Cook of Shingle Springs, CA passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by her children: Pat Dunne, Nancy Puryear (Bob), Sue Cook, Gary Cook (Kris), and Jim Cook (Teresa), ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patricks Church, 3109 Sacramento Street, Placerville on Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 noon preceded by a rosary at 11:30.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 23, 2019
