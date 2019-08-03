Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Spellman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Spellman passed away July 28 in Auburn. Born October 18, 1921 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri, she was the daughter of Guerney and Bessie E. Boswell, sister of Helen (Mrs. Bill Dahms), all of whom preceded her in death. She was married to Donald L. Spellman for 74 years; he preceded her in death January 9, 2019. She was the mother of sons Richard T. and David A. Spellman. Ruth was a war bride, meeting Don while both attended the University of Nebraska, and getting married October 12, 1944 only days before Don was shipped out to the Pacific theater. They moved to California in 1952 where she blossomed, along with the flowers she loved, making the world a little more gracious and brighter with her smile. She and Don were long-time members of St. Mark's Methodist Church, 2391 St. Mark's Way, Sacramento. At Ruth's request, no service will be held. She will be inurned next to Don at East Lawn Cemetery. "The end of the road is but a bend in the road."

