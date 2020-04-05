Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Eleanor McDade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Eleanor (Boyle) McDade born 5/6/1919 in Lowell, MA. passed peacefully on 3/26/2020 in Fair Oaks, CA. She joined the Women Marines after her older brother was killed at Pearl Harbor. She was proud of the fact that she was the first women in her town to do so. After the war she married Bernard McDade and traveled the world raising a military family finally settling in Rancho Cordova, CA in 1968. She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish and a volunteer for many years at the Caring Connection. She loved her job working in the English department at Sac State University. She enjoyed traveling, golf, dancing and kept fit with her daily walks. She is survived by her four children, Art McDade, Marianne McDade, Trish Minge and Paul McDade, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Ruth Eleanor (Boyle) McDade born 5/6/1919 in Lowell, MA. passed peacefully on 3/26/2020 in Fair Oaks, CA. She joined the Women Marines after her older brother was killed at Pearl Harbor. She was proud of the fact that she was the first women in her town to do so. After the war she married Bernard McDade and traveled the world raising a military family finally settling in Rancho Cordova, CA in 1968. She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish and a volunteer for many years at the Caring Connection. She loved her job working in the English department at Sac State University. She enjoyed traveling, golf, dancing and kept fit with her daily walks. She is survived by her four children, Art McDade, Marianne McDade, Trish Minge and Paul McDade, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020

