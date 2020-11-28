Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Tretheway

January 26, 1922 - November 10, 2020

Sacramento, California -

Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Bowen Tretheway lived a rich life filled with family, friends, church and service to others. A lifetime resident of Sacramento, she was born in 1922 to Glenn and Ione Bowen. She attended McClatchy High School for two years and graduated from Sacramento High. Attending UC Berkeley, she became a lifetime member (75 years) of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Philanthropic Educational Organization, PEO.

After two years of campus life she married Raymond (Bud) L Tretheway Jr. Their 54 year marriage centered on family, church and lasting friendships. They enjoyed travelling worldwide to Rotary Conventions and to Switzerland to visit their son Jerry and his family. Betty created huge scrap books to chronicle their travels, as well as the lives of her family.

Their home was always open to family and friends, and friends of friends. Her hospitality was legendary, offering a room for a week or a year. Betty cooked all meals from scratch and was known for her deserts: mocha chip torte, pineapple cheesecake, blonde brownies, meringues and a wide assortment of cookies.

Betty was always on the go. While rearing three rambunctious boys, she carved out time for her many club and social gatherings. She loved parlor games like bridge, cribbage and Scrabble. For forty years, their couple's bridge club met monthly. For decades as members of Riverview Lodge, they enjoyed monthly themed dinner parties at the American River clubhouse. They hosted many parties and annual events including the Annual 2030 Club Fourth of July celebration.

Betty was an avid reader with one or two books open at a time and a walker, typically walking 6 miles early each morning. The family spent summers at Lake Tahoe where she loved to hike the mountains trails and read books on the beach at Homewood. Impressively, she walked the Tahoe Half-Marathon for ten consecutive years up to the age of 92.

Her devotion to Westminster Presbyterian Church began with her baptism at the age of one, church membership at age 12, and Bible study classes throughout her life. Betty was a renowned kitchen volunteer for church banquets and fundraisers for over 45 years.

She was always the first to volunteer for whatever needed to be done – raking pine needles, gathering gunny sacks of black walnuts, helping her parents, purchasing 60 gallons of beans for the Church enchilada luncheon, or transporting grandchildren.

Betty inspired us all. Her bright blue eyes and constant smile told of a heart filled with love.

She is survived by her brother Barry Bowen, her three boys Barton, Raymond (III) and Gerald, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She passed on November 10th. A service celebrating her life will be held when it is safe to gather again.

Gifts in honor of Betty's remarkable and joyful life can be made to the Bell Choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church or the Evergreen Fund at the Sacramento Tree Foundation.





