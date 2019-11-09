Guest Book View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 3rd 1924, in Portsmouth, England; during the 2nd World War, she enlisted and served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force where she met and married Antonio "Tony" Chavez Olvera who was serving in the US Army. Together they built a life and family in Sacramento. Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved Tony, her mother Dorothy, her sister Jane and son in-law Lyle Herman. Ruth was a hard working "Spitfire" who spoke her mind, and was a devoted member of her Episcopal Church, the Church of England as she'd say. She was the Matriarch of our family; moreover, she was the center of our collective universe. Ruth is survived by her son Vincent Olvera and his wife Lori, daughter Dorothy Olvera-Arnett and her husband Ron, daughter Elizabeth Bristow and her partner Myck, daughter Patricia Herman-Patterson and her husband Doug, 11 grandchildren and their 5 spouses/partners and 16 great grandchildren. Ruth was a constant knitter of blankets, scarves, hats and sweaters. Many of her creations are cherished heirlooms of family and friends alike. Still many more of her creations she chose to donate to local elementary schools and charities. There are thousands of warm souls in the community because of her talented and loving hands. Ruth was called away from us by our heavenly Father on November 2nd 2019, surrounded by her adoring family. Ruth lived a vibrant 95 years, which included her daily cups of tea with cookies/biscuits; candy when the mood struck (which was often) and 34 seasons rooting for her beloved Sacramento Kings. Funeral services will be held on November 17th at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA at 3:00 pm, reception to follow in the Great Hall.

