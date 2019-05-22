Ruthie 64, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, May 9, 2019 while surrounded by family. She was born on December 8, 1954 in Dinuba, California and then moved to Sacramento. Ruthie retired from both Pac Bell and S.C.U.S.D. She enjoyed utilizing her unique talents to plan the most beautiful and elaborate events for her family and friends. A woman of faith, Ruthie dedicated her life to the Lord. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith and her loving devotion to her family. Ruthie's memory is forever cherished by her parents Rudy and Gloria Garcia; her children, Elesia (Nick) Martinez, Rachelle and Jesse; her sisters, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Angela, John Paul, Nico, and Beni. A Home Going Service will be held at Warehouse Christian Ministries, 9933 Business Park Dr., Sacramento, CA 95827 at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019.

