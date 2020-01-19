Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Zundel) Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Gardner passed away peacefully January 13, 2020. She is survived by her four children, John, James, Sue Ann (David) and Becky (Ray), and two grandsons, Matthew and James. Ruth was born into a loving family, where everyone worked hard, had a sound bottom of common sense, laughed, cried, and loved each other a lot. She was a teenager during the Depression, danced at the USO during World War II and went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ruth graduated from BYU taught school and met and married Calvin Gardner in 1951. For the next almost 70 years, she loved one man, lived in one house and raised her family with great faith, joy and good cooking. She had wonderful relatives to love, the family she grew up with, the family she married into and the family she raised. She had true blue friends that stuck with her throughout her life. Ruth was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, a great looking chorus girl pair of legs, a wonderful if sometimes inconvenient sense of humor (up till the last month of her life she would laugh when she accomplished what she set out to do), a loving heart, and a fierce testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved and followed diligently. Services will be Monday January 20, 11:00 at 3430 Mission Ave, Carmichael

