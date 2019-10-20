Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Kozue Hosokawa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Kozue Hosokawa passed away peacefully at her home in Sacramento, California on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on April 16, 1928 in Kent, Washington to Ume and Masataro Nakanishi and was the youngest of 12 children. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 58 years, Kenji Hosokawa. She is survived by her siblings, Hiroshi (Chiyo) Nakanishi and Ted Nakanishi; in-law, Pearl Hosokawa; sons, David (Margaret) Hosokawa and Glenn (Doreen) Hosokawa; grandchildren, Kelly, Kaelyn, Ryan, Sydney, and Katy; and many nieces and nephews. Her family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to her loving caregivers, Evelyn, Guilda, and Eula. They would also like to recognize Mercy Hospice and her nurse, Stephanie, for their support and guidance. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11a.m. at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818. If desired, in lieu of flowers or koden, memorial donations may be made to ACC Senior Services, 7334 Park City Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831 or Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818.

