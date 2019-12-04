Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lillie Mae Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lillie Mae Young (Smith) was born on June 17, 1931 in Missouri, and left us peacefully on September 9, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA. The daughter of Guy and Ella Smith (preceded in death). Ruth was raised with a sister, Betty J. Haupt of Elk Grove, CA (preceded in death). Ruth was a longtime resident of Elk Grove, CA. Ruth had a long and productive life working. In 1950, Ruth graduated Delta High School, Delta, MO. Ruth went onto study and graduate from Cosmetology College and began her working career as a cosmetologist in Illinois and Missouri. On May 10, 1952 Ruth married Van D. Young (preceded in death) and was a wife for 65 years. In 1956, Van and Ruth moved to Sacramento, California from Missouri to make a new life for themselves and have a family. Ruth started her next career with the Pacific Bell Telephone Company, in Sacramento, CA, for many years. Ruth was a stay home mom and then decided to return to the workplace and worked and retired from Elk Grove Unified School District as a Food Service Manager at Joseph Kerr Junior High School She took cake decorating lessons and started her own specialty cake decorating business, started into a home skincare/cosmetic business as a JAFRA Skin Care and Beauty Consultant and still loved being a full time mother and wife. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a good friend to all that knew her. She is survived by her son, Gary W. Young, Retired United States Army Lt. Colonel, of Galt, CA.; her daughter, Jill R. Young and husband Thomas K. Whitson, of Galt, CA.; her grandchildren Ashley M. Young, of Galt, CA; Christopher J. Young, United States Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and fiancée, Aislynn E. Adams-Taylor of Folsom, CA. and her nephew, Donald N. Young of Washington D.C. She was a caring person who touched many people's lives and she had an endless devotion to her family; her kindness will always be in our hearts and in our memories Ruth will be laid to rest in Dixon, CA. A memorial service will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon CA, on December 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life for Ruth directly following the Memorial Services at 8717 O'Connell Ct., Elk Grove, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you may make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars; or the Christopher J. Young Recovery Fund, (

