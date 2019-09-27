Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lurlene Casey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Lurlene Batchelor Casey, born September 30, 1925, died September 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in April of 2003, her two brothers Horace Etheridge and James Batchelor along with his wife Francis and her sister Doris along with her husband Robert Turner. Survived by her two sons, Kenneth W. Casey along with his partner Meadow and Larry Casey and his partner Leslie, along with his two children Chelan and Daniel of Seattle, Washington. Also surviving are her two sisters, Judy Hairston along with her husband Russel Hairston of Texas and Laverne Duthu of Louisiana. Lurlene worked briefly during WWII for the US Navy in Texas and almost 20 years as a supervisor in the Legislative Bill Room in the State capitol, retiring in 1988. There will be no services. Her desire is to be remembered by her many friends and relatives, with love and happy memories.

