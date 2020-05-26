In the early morning of May 14, 2020, Ruth May Dahl was called home to heaven to worship at the throne of God. Ruth was born May 26,1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Her late father, Pastor Arne Dahl, founded and served churches both in the United States and in Norway. Her parents came to the United States from Norway in 1928, returning in 1936. Her childhood was spent in Bergen, Drammen, Stavanger, Norway where she experienced the mercy of God's goodness during the occupation of the Germans in WWII. Ruth returned to the United States in 1947, married in1955 and had 4 children. She served Jesus first as a minister's wife and was ordained herself in 1975. She moved from New York to Florida in 1979, joining her parents. She was a Christian counselor and Bible teacher. In 1980, she wrote/taught "Spiritual Love Story" on the Song of Solomon. She co-authored a book in 2002 with her sisters called Receiving Healing and Restoration through Prayer. She moved to Sacramento, California in 2004. Known as 'Mother Ruth', she shared the love of Jesus with everyone she met. She held church services in nursing homes and weekly bible studies at Veranda Senior Apartments where she lived for 15 years. Ruth praised Jesus at her churches- Gloryland Revival Center & LifeRestore International Fellowship. She joined friends daily at a local Starbucks. Ruth is predeceased by her father Arne Dahl, mother Anna Rosenlund Dahl, her siblings Solveig Pedersen, Frank Samuel Dahl, Mildred Madsen, Frank Samuel Dahl II, her son 'Bobby' Femenella, her grandsons Sean & 'Robbie' Bethea. She will be greatly missed by her family. Known as 'Min kjære søster' to her brother Arne Dahl & wife Nancy; 'Best friend' to her sister Else Aanonsen & husband Richard; 'Precious Little Mommy' to her daughters RuthAnn Femenella Rich & husband Odis, Renee Scott-Femenella & husband Ted, Rachelle Bethea & husband Ian; 'Bestemor' to her grandchildren Theo & Selene Scott-Femenella; 'Eternally Sweet & Gentle Grandma' to her granddaughter Lauren Sharpe, husband Kevin & great grandchildren Vincenzo & Lennox. She is also survived by 11 nieces & nephews, 25 great nieces & nephews along with many friends including Adrian Garza. 'Daughter of the King', Ruth May Dahl will be celebrated by family on her birthday, May 26th. Other services will be held as quarantine lifts. "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord 'He is my refuge and strength.." Psalm 91.



