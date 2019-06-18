Ruth Nelle (Bullock) Hughes, 85, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019, in Sacramento, California. She is survived by her Husband, Billy Thomas, daughters, Diana (Len) Bachman, Elaine (Neil) Wilson, and Mary (Paul) Gudeman, daughter-in-law, Jackie Hughes, six grandchildren, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services are to be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819. Interment will follow at that location.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 18, 2019