Ruth Nina was born in Sacramento MAY 16,1955 and passed away on Memorial Day MAY 25, 2020. Ruth was a 4th Generation Californian, a proud descendant of the Foster, Kirtlan and Cook extended Family. Ruth attended Newton Booth Elementary School before her mother remarried an AF Sgt, Gerald E. Pressley, which led to a typical military nomadic lifestyle as an AF Brat for several years. Ruth eventually found her way back to Sacramento where she excelled as a Property Manager, even living on Maui for a time while managing properties. Ruth was a warm and generous soul, a well traveled, horse lover cowgirl with NO FILTERS and a great, infectious laugh. She loved to play cards and gamble, fishing and camping in Jarbidge, Nevada, and gold panning with her mate, Brant. She was a Fashion Plate with hair, makeup and jewelry alway perfect, and a notorious pool shark. She loved her nieces Chelsea, Kayla, Wessley (Alice) Angela (Chloe) and was proud of her cowgirl cousins Carolyn, Jackie, Pam and Kenny Cook of Reno, Nevada. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother , Margaret "Peggy" Pressley, stepdad Gerald Pressley and biological father Charles Orait. Ruth is survived and sorely missed by her husband and companion of many years, Brant Johnson, brother Bruce Pressley, sister in law Susan and her manx cat Button. If Ruth could leave a bit of advice I know it would be: STOP AND SMELL THE ROSES a hui hou



