Born August 12, 1927 in China and passed away on July 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of 91. Loving mother to Janice Tamaki (Kevin) of Danville, CA and Glenda Lee of Sacramento, CA. Loving grandmother to Allison Wheeler (Jon), Kristi Peterson (David), Michael Tamaki, and Madeline Loui. Beloved aunt to many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her devoted husband, On K. Lee in 2006 and son-in-law, Tim Loui in 2004. After graduating from high school in Shanghai, Ruth returned to Guangzhou, China, She met On in Guangzhou and married him on December 16, 1948 in Hong Kong. She then immigrated to Locke, California and subsequently made her home in Sacramento, California for the next 69 years. After caring for her in-laws, she embarked on a career as a private seamstress, providing alterations in her home. She retired in 1975 in order to take the family to visit her family in China. She had not been back since 1948. After that trip, she began taking ESL and art classes at Sacramento City College. She followed up with a job designing and sewing custom window coverings at JC Penney's in the drapery workshop and retired after 13 years of service in 1989. She then started traveling to Hawaii, Europe, China and Japan with On. Her greatest joy were the grandkids - whether it was babysitting, doing arts and crafts with them, attending their sport activities, or cooking their favorite foods. Her loving nature and happy, easy-going ways will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on September 7, 2019 at 10AM with a service to follow at 11AM at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Reception to follow. Flowers may be sent to Harry A. Nauman & Son or donations may be made in her memory to the Locke Foundation, P.O.Box 1085 Walnut Grove, CA 95690.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 31, 2019

