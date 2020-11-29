Ruth Jean Wood

August 11, 1934 - October 25, 2020

Sacramento, California - Ruth Jean Curtis Wood passed away peacefully, on October 25, 2020, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. She was born in Sacramento, CA on August 11, 1934, to Ruth Curtis and Sid Clinton. She was married to CSU, Bakersfield's History Professor Forrest G. Wood for 12 years and had two children: Debra Hope (Wood) Byers and Douglas Wood. Ruth worked for the Sacramento Union newspaper in the classified ads department in the late 1950s and the Richmond Tribune from 1960 to 1964. She was a housewife and college student in Bakersfield, CA from 1965 to 1970. In 1970, Ruth moved back to Sacramento to be near her extended family and start her 23-year career in special education with the Folsom Cordova School District. Ruth loved her students and desired to create a safe place for individual learning. Ruth retired in 1993 to travel and enjoy her Sacramento family and friends. She especially loved the arts, including art exhibits, lecturers and plays, and dining with her girlfriends in Sacramento and the Bay area. She volunteered for Unicef and supported the Easter Seal's aquatics program in which she participated and shared with friends, the Crocker Art Gallery and the de Young Museum. Ruth's parents, former husband Forrest, daughter Debra and four siblings precede her in death. Her son Douglas Wood, daughter-in-law Mary Ann Wood, grandchildren Damon Byers, Rachel (Wood) Olson, Miles Wood and great granddaughter Molly Olson, four nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews survive Ruth. The family plans for an outdoor memorial in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Program for Real Change.





