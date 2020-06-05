Ruthella Carraghar Taylor passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 98 at home surrounded by beloved family and caregivers. Ruthella was born on November 25, 1921 in Sacramento. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry A. and Ella V. (Arnold) Carraghar and her husband of 55 years, Edwin B. Taylor. A 3rd generation Sacramento native, she graduated from Sacramento High School in 1939 and Sacramento Junior College in 1941 where she met Edwin. They traveled to Reno to be married very shortly before Pearl Harbor. Ed was immediately taken away as an infantry officer in campaigns that took him across the Pacific from Alaska to Okinawa while Ruth remained in California to start their family. After WWII Ruth and Ed settled back into Sacramento to raise that family. Over the years they made their home at many stations in California following one of Ed's dual careers with the California Highway Patrol. During the same years, Ed's position in the US Army gave Ruth the opportunity to make homes for her family in Georgia, Kansas, and Pennsylvania as well as California. Along the way Ruth earned a "PhT" degree (Pushing hubby Through) from the Command and General Staff college at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. They made and cherished many lifetime friends along the way. Born into the large Irish Carraghar family, Mom's childhood included numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Being an only child, holidays were spent in one of her aunts, uncles, or her father's childhood home (now home to The Show Below) The homes were all built together from 22nd Street to L Street in Sacramento. This early experience led to Mom's love of cooking, baking and entertaining family and friends. Mom loved her family unconditionally; her friends fiercely; "all creatures great and small", especially her many canine companions and birds; summer time at Lake Tahoe; and telling wonderfully rich stories of her early life and travels. Ruthella is survived by her beloved children; Michael E. Taylor (Doris) of Washington State and Marcia Taylor-Carlile (Richard) of Sacramento. Ruthella also leaves behind her most prized possessions, her grandchildren, Carragh Taylor-Hunt (Deborah) and Meghan Taylor (Nathanial) and her great-grandchildren, Lilyana and Zachary Taylor-Hunt and Desmond Latos. The family wishes to acknowledge her caregivers; Wendy, Branka, Bella, Sonia and Rosie for their endless love and attention given over the last 10 years. They became like family to her and us as well. Due to current restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be arranged this year. Memorial donations may be made to; Guide Dogs for the Blind Donation Processing, PO Box 3950, San Rafael, Ca. 94912; Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817; Sacramento SPCA- Attn: Development 6201 Florin Perkins RD., Sacramento, Ca 95828.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 5, 2020.