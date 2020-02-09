Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruzir (Illek) Ruzir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice, born in Blato Korcula, Yugoslavia to Frank and Kata Illek on October 21, 1922 passed away at home early Friday on January 31, 2020. At the age of two Alice and her mother boarded a ship to America, landing at Ellis Island. They trained from New York to San Francisco to join her father. Raised there, she attended Presentation high school. She met the love of her life, Peter Ruzir, ride sharing in his car to a funeral in 1938. They were married in 1940 and began life together in Sacramento. Eventually building their home in 1951 on Hillview Way, they raised their sons there with a life of great neighbors and their parish church. While employed a bit at different local businesses, Alice excelled as a homemaker. She was an exceptional seamstress, she gardened, raising beautiful roses and vegetables. A gourmet cook, everyone loved dining at their table. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Pete, sons Peter, Jr. And Dennis and sister Gloria Petrovich. Wishing to stay at home, she was cared for by her loving granddaughter Emily Ruzir for many many years. Alice leaves Emily, nieces Delores, Frances and Judy, great grandsons Benjamin and Samuel and "nephew" father John Boll. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at Holy Spirit church, 3151 Land Park drive at 10:00 am preceded by a viewing at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to George l. Klumpps chapel of flowers funeral home 2691 Riverside blvd, Sacramento.

