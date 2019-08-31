Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Alan Bashor. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan Alan Bashor, born November 20,1980, left this world suddenly on Auguat 22, 2019. He was an amazing husband to Jessica (Hartford); lovin father to Ray Jude, Calvin and Shelby (to be born in December); son to Ray C. and Cheryl Ann (Koutnik) Bashor; brother to Robert and Elizabeth Silva (Bashor). Ryan also loved many other amazing family members. He was a student of San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State University. He met his beautiful wife Jessa while working at Hollywood video in 2003, although most recently he worked as a Quality Control Specialist in Marketing in Sacramento, California. Ryan was an amazing husband and father who coached many of his sons' sports teams. He was the best uncle to his nieces and nephew (Cheyenne, Kaila, Savannah, Christian, and Delaney). Ryan was a diehard Kings fan and rallied to keep the home team a part of the Sacramento Community. He also loved the San Francisco Giants, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Sac Republic Football Club. Ryan was the king of the one-liner, while also being well versed in the art of sarcasm. He was an expert fantasy sports player. He was also the reigning family champ of Final Jeopardy questions. Ryan understood that he should always be surrounded by those he loved, and do the things he loved doing. Ryan was loved by many, and will be remembered by those who knew him as "The Good Guy". A Celebratory Service will be held to celebrate Ryan's life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8210 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

Ryan Alan Bashor, born November 20,1980, left this world suddenly on Auguat 22, 2019. He was an amazing husband to Jessica (Hartford); lovin father to Ray Jude, Calvin and Shelby (to be born in December); son to Ray C. and Cheryl Ann (Koutnik) Bashor; brother to Robert and Elizabeth Silva (Bashor). Ryan also loved many other amazing family members. He was a student of San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State University. He met his beautiful wife Jessa while working at Hollywood video in 2003, although most recently he worked as a Quality Control Specialist in Marketing in Sacramento, California. Ryan was an amazing husband and father who coached many of his sons' sports teams. He was the best uncle to his nieces and nephew (Cheyenne, Kaila, Savannah, Christian, and Delaney). Ryan was a diehard Kings fan and rallied to keep the home team a part of the Sacramento Community. He also loved the San Francisco Giants, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Sac Republic Football Club. Ryan was the king of the one-liner, while also being well versed in the art of sarcasm. He was an expert fantasy sports player. He was also the reigning family champ of Final Jeopardy questions. Ryan understood that he should always be surrounded by those he loved, and do the things he loved doing. Ryan was loved by many, and will be remembered by those who knew him as "The Good Guy". A Celebratory Service will be held to celebrate Ryan's life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8210 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 31, 2019

