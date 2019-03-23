Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan William Haney. View Sign

March 2, 2019 Ryan left an impression on many of us with his ambition, charisma, and tender heart. It's with great sorrow that his family reports that we lost Ryan suddenly and unexpectedly. After only 35 years with us, his death leaves an immense void in our lives. We hope that you'll cherish the positive memories you have of Ryan. Ryan loved to take in the outdoors with hikes in the mountains, camping along the coast, and crossing off-road terrain with his friends. His talents shined in his woodworking projects, home renovations, and tinkering on his grandfather's pickup truck. He was a natural salesman who worked for others, started his own business, and helped his family businesses thrive. Ryan's work didn't end there as he loved to give back to his community through the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce, guest speaking at Sierra College, volunteering for Keaton Raphael Memorial and other non-profits. Ryan was a 2002 Mira Loma HS graduate where he was on the wrestling team and earned awards for his woodworking. In recent years he completed the real estate certificate program at Sierra College and earned the Certified Community Association Manager designation from the national Community Association Institute. He was the five-time winner of the Roseville Chamber's referral partner of the year, a member of its Board of Directors, and a proud graduate of its Leadership Roseville Class of 2015 program.He spoke highly of his experience that taught him leadership skills from a variety of perspectives in the Roseville community. He is survived by his mother, Joan, his father Donald, his brother Adam, his sister, Lee AnneHudson, his step brother Chris Collard (Suzy), step sister Denise Christine, his dog, Jack, and a large network of treasured friends, colleagues and family members. A celebration of life for Ryan is scheduled for 1:30pm March 30th, 2019 at 800 All American City Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678. For those who wish to donate in memory of Ryan, links to causes he would want to support are provided below. Ryan was just knighted by St. Baldricks for his 7th year of shaving his head to raise funds for childhood cancer research and treatment. St. Baldricks: https://tinyurl.com/BaldricksRH Leadership Roseville Scholarship: http://rosevillechamber.com/about-the-chamber/committees/leadership-in-roseville/ Checks payable to Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce c/o Ryan Haney Scholarship may be sent to 650 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95678.

