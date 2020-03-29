Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sabina Velasquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Velasquez family is deeply saddened by the passing of our Matriarch Sabina (Granny). She went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in Texas to Bernardo and Petra Altamira, Sabina was the oldest of 3 children. Her sister Theresa Macias and brother Andres Altamira both preceded her in death. She was married to Joaquin Velasquez, the love of her life, for 66 years until his passing in 2008. Sabina had to grow up quickly, having lost both her parents by the time she was 10 years old. And at that young age she was given charge to watch over her two younger siblings, which she embraced with her whole heart. This created a special bond between the three siblings, which was evident as they went through life always there for one another. Sabina had a love for family that was beyond measure. She was known for her warm loving heart, not only with her family but everyone she encountered, making all feel they were special. Sabina truly cherished the gathering of her large family, giving special attention to the little ones, but not leaving anyone out. Sabina leaves behind the legacy of a loving and devoted family; 3 children (Joaquin, Valentina and Edward), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Her loving and caring nature will be deeply missed and she will remain in our hearts forever. Services are being postponed due to the present circumstances.

The Velasquez family is deeply saddened by the passing of our Matriarch Sabina (Granny). She went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in Texas to Bernardo and Petra Altamira, Sabina was the oldest of 3 children. Her sister Theresa Macias and brother Andres Altamira both preceded her in death. She was married to Joaquin Velasquez, the love of her life, for 66 years until his passing in 2008. Sabina had to grow up quickly, having lost both her parents by the time she was 10 years old. And at that young age she was given charge to watch over her two younger siblings, which she embraced with her whole heart. This created a special bond between the three siblings, which was evident as they went through life always there for one another. Sabina had a love for family that was beyond measure. She was known for her warm loving heart, not only with her family but everyone she encountered, making all feel they were special. Sabina truly cherished the gathering of her large family, giving special attention to the little ones, but not leaving anyone out. Sabina leaves behind the legacy of a loving and devoted family; 3 children (Joaquin, Valentina and Edward), 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Her loving and caring nature will be deeply missed and she will remain in our hearts forever. Services are being postponed due to the present circumstances. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close