Sachiko "Sandie" Furuike
September 20, 1927 - November 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Sachiko " Sandie" Furuike passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 93 in Sacramento. She is survived by her husband, Yoshio and Caique bird, Joey, as well as many in-laws , nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Sandie retired as a Registered Nurse and was active at St Francis Assisi Parish.
No services will be held. In lieu of koden/contributions, please donate to your favorite charity
.