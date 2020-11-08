1/
Sachiko "Sandie" Furuike
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sachiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sachiko "Sandie" Furuike
September 20, 1927 - November 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Sachiko " Sandie" Furuike passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 93 in Sacramento. She is survived by her husband, Yoshio and Caique bird, Joey, as well as many in-laws , nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Sandie retired as a Registered Nurse and was active at St Francis Assisi Parish.
No services will be held. In lieu of koden/contributions, please donate to your favorite charity.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Andrews & Greilich Mortuary
3939 Fruitridge Road
Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 732-2026
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved