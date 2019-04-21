Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sachiko Y. Iwanaga. View Sign

Sachiko "Sachy" Y. Iwanaga, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 91, at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. Sachiko Yoshida was born on December 8, 1927 in Sacramento, the fifth of six children. At 19 years old, Sachy eloped and married Akio Iwanaga - Sept. 20, 1947 in Carson City, Nevada. Aki was the love of her life, and they were together until his passing on May 27, 1999, having been married for 51 years. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Tami & Doug Pereira, Michael Iwanaga, Deanne & Jim Waltz, Jan & Al Genite, and five grandchildren, Michael, Kaina, Joseph, Shannon, and Breanne. In accordance with Sachy's wishes there will be no formal funeral service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Ala Costa Centers - 1300 Rose Street Berkeley, CA 94702.

