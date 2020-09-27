1/1
Sadako "Betty" Abe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadako's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadako "Betty" Abe, 94, passed away peacefully in her home in Sacramento on 09/02/20, cared for by her family & hospice. Betty was a strong, beautiful woman who endured 3 months after ICU. She was born in L.A. in 1926 to Haruto & Masako Hamamoto. During WW2, she & her family were interned & incarcerated at Tule Lake & Manzanar with many Americans Citizens of Japanese descent. She moved to this area in the late 1940s where she met James Abe (Deceased 2013), husband of 63 years, and where they worked hard on the family farm. She later worked for Weinstock's & later for the Calif. Dept. Of Finance to her retirement. Betty was an adventurous soul who took her family on many trips in the USA. She was very active in her church & with extended family. She led yearly family camping for decades & enjoyed traveling the world. Her many talents included sewing, handicrafts, bowling, golf, water aerobics, and cooking. She & James were great ballroom dancers! Her brave, spirited & loving personality will be greatly missed, but her legacy of love & perseverance is eternal. She is survived by her beloved siblings (3 of 7), Geo. Hamamoto, Sue Nakahira & Joyce Okimoto. Her proud sons: Ernest (Laura-1), Martin (Eva), Calvin & Raymond (Laura-2), with Cheryl Abe, many nieces & nephews. Her loving grandchildren: Noelle, Joseph, Miyako, Cameron (Sarah), Garrett, and to her delight, 2 great grandchildren, Camille & Owen. Due to pandemic, memorial services will be delayed. In lieu of "Koden," family requests any gifts be sent to Florin Buddhist Church in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved