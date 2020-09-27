Sadako "Betty" Abe, 94, passed away peacefully in her home in Sacramento on 09/02/20, cared for by her family & hospice. Betty was a strong, beautiful woman who endured 3 months after ICU. She was born in L.A. in 1926 to Haruto & Masako Hamamoto. During WW2, she & her family were interned & incarcerated at Tule Lake & Manzanar with many Americans Citizens of Japanese descent. She moved to this area in the late 1940s where she met James Abe (Deceased 2013), husband of 63 years, and where they worked hard on the family farm. She later worked for Weinstock's & later for the Calif. Dept. Of Finance to her retirement. Betty was an adventurous soul who took her family on many trips in the USA. She was very active in her church & with extended family. She led yearly family camping for decades & enjoyed traveling the world. Her many talents included sewing, handicrafts, bowling, golf, water aerobics, and cooking. She & James were great ballroom dancers! Her brave, spirited & loving personality will be greatly missed, but her legacy of love & perseverance is eternal. She is survived by her beloved siblings (3 of 7), Geo. Hamamoto, Sue Nakahira & Joyce Okimoto. Her proud sons: Ernest (Laura-1), Martin (Eva), Calvin & Raymond (Laura-2), with Cheryl Abe, many nieces & nephews. Her loving grandchildren: Noelle, Joseph, Miyako, Cameron (Sarah), Garrett, and to her delight, 2 great grandchildren, Camille & Owen. Due to pandemic, memorial services will be delayed. In lieu of "Koden," family requests any gifts be sent to Florin Buddhist Church in her memory.



