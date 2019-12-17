Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Halverson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sadie Halverson lived and traveled across the globe, but her final resting place was Sacramento, Calif., near the family and friends she dearly loved. She was 95. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-born daughter of Syrian Christian immigrants had an adventurous spirit and unflinching inner fortitude that underpinned the many stories of her life. Sadie spent her early years in Michigan, but when her father Albert's Parkinson's disease worsened, he closed his restaurant and moved the family to Qatana, Syria, about 30 minutes west of Damascus. She was always there for her father, dutifully sitting at his bedside in his final months. She adored him and her mother Zakea, and remained forever close to her older sister Rose and younger brother John. At 22, Sadie boarded the Marine Carp transport with her mother and brother and arrived back in the United States on Dec. 15, 1946, settling down in Sacramento near extended family. They lived in a house across the street from McKinley Park, which Sadie eventually owned. She met her future husband Harry "Hal" Halverson, Jr. at a Sacramento Solons minor league baseball game. At the time, Hal was a US Navy veteran of World War II and would later serve in the US Air Force. They were married on July 24, 1954, and her greatest creations came over the next three years the births of her son Eric and daughter Sherrill. As a military family, they moved around the world, including Chateauroux, France, High Wycombe, England, and McGuire AFB and Browns Mills in New Jersey before Hal retired in Sacramento. Sadie was a tireless worker. She worked at a cannery and laundromat, among other jobs, in her early years in Sacramento and picked up new jobs everywhere her family moved. She retired at age 77 as a station manager at Shell Oil Company. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, and regularly attended mass with family and friends at Saint George Catholic Church in Sacramento. Sadie is survived by Eric and Sherrill, her grandchildren Niki and Travis, and her great-grandson William, all of whom she loved, guided and protected. She has always been and always will be loved. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. in the chapel.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 17, 2019

