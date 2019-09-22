Sadie Ruth Moore Session departed this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born on May 12, 1936 in Houston, Texas, she graduated from Jack Yates High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Texas Southern University. Sadie moved to California in 1961 while her husband was stationed in the U.S. Army. She retired after working for over twenty years in numerous administrative support roles in the Folsom/Cordova School District. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jesse Session, Jr., son Jesse, III daughter Cheryl, daughter-in-law Gina, granddaughter Sara, grandson Jesse, IV (Jay), and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday September 27 from 4 to 7pm, Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11am, St Andrews AME Church, 2131 8th St., Sacramento, CA. In her honor, you are encouraged to contribute to your local branch of the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019