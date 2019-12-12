Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sakie (Takehara) Kawahara. View Sign Service Information Daniels Chapel of the Roses 1225 Sonoma Avenue Santa Rosa , CA 95402 (707)-525-3730 Memorial service 11:00 AM Daniels Chapel of the Roses 1225 Sonoma Avenue Santa Rosa , CA 95402 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sakie (Takehara) Kawahara, 91 years young, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at her residence in Sebastopol, California. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, James Kawahara and her children, Julie Kawahara and Robert Kawahara, grandchildren Cameron Holl and Kiyomi Holl. Sakie was the sixth child of eight, born to Ei and Akisaburo Takehara in San Diego, California. In 1942, President Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of tens of thousands of American citizens of Japanese ancestry. Sakie was 14 years old when she and her family were relocated to Poston, Arizona until 1944 when the order was rescinded. Sakie and her family re-established their home in Chicago, Illinois where she met and married James Kawahara in 1949. Sakie and her husband moved to Mundelein, Illinois in 1964 where they raised their two children. Sakie worked for a small family business, Calico Corners, specializing in upholstery and drapery fabric and production. From 2002 to 2019, Sakie and Jim moved to Roseville, where Sakie took yoga classes and learned to paint with watercolors. Sakie was a devoted wife, a caring mother, had a generous heart and warm smile that will be remembered by those who knew and loved her. In her last days, Sakie was with immediate family and her 11 month old great-grandson, Jaymes Timothy, who brought brightness and love. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Sunday, December 12, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sutter Care at Home and Hospice.

