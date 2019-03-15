Mr. Salendra Singh from Nadi, Fiji Islands passed away surrounded by his wife of 44 years Shail, his daughter Shalveena, son in-law Baldev, and g/c Jayvin and Devin. He retired from UC Davis billing department in 2016 after 27 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend and grandfather. Funeral Service Sunday March 17,2019 at North Sacramento Funeral Home 10am-12pm. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2019