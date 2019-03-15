Salendra Singh

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salendra Singh.

Mr. Salendra Singh from Nadi, Fiji Islands passed away surrounded by his wife of 44 years Shail, his daughter Shalveena, son in-law Baldev, and g/c Jayvin and Devin. He retired from UC Davis billing department in 2016 after 27 years of service. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, friend and grandfather. Funeral Service Sunday March 17,2019 at North Sacramento Funeral Home 10am-12pm. Cremation to follow.
Funeral Home
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 922-9668
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.