Sally Mae Platz, age 87, of Foresthill passed away peacefully, after a short illness on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Sally was born in Sacramento California on December 31, 1932 to Elmer and Anna Vinson. She attended primary and secondary schools in Sacramento. Sally married Gilbert Wayne Platz on January 15th, 1950. Gil and Sally celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to Gil's passing in 2016. Together they loved their home, "Itchy Acres," in Foresthill, made many fond memories with friends and family. They cherished many animals throughout the 45 years. She enjoyed: raising generations of Nubian goats; bowling and was active until this past Spring; gardening; her dearly-loved cats and dogs; and sitting on the deck with Gil feeding squirrels and doves. She was an avid reader of Nora Roberts and Stephen King, was quick in a card game with the grandkids and always remembered a special occasion. Sally is survived by her son Bruce of Foresthill; daughters, Penny (Harl) Sanderson of Roseville, and Candy (Jay) Huber of Antelope. Sally was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Sally will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon California next to Gil. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Placer County SPCA. Special thanks goes to Carmen and the caregivers at A Plus Senior Care and Roseville Care Center for their compassion and love. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.



