Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally S. Weinland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally was born in Sacramento on June 26, 1928, and lived in the Sacramento Area her entire life, passing away peacefully at her home in Carmichael on February 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald Weinland, and her sister, Zoe Morgan. Survived by her children Timothy Weinland (Sally) and Wendy Weinland (James Jackson) of Carmichael, and Gregory Weinland of St. Louis, Mo. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren to whom she was very devoted: Donald, Matthew, Patrick, Jacqueline, and Amanda Weinland, and Jillian and James Jackson, Jr., as well as her two great-grandchildren, Henry and Matilda Weinland. Sally was descended from pioneers who came to California during the Gold Rush in 1849. Her father, Darwin Smith was city editor of the Sacramento Bee and her mother, Jacque Smith was the Bee's first female news reporter. Sally taught elementary school at Deterding School in Carmichael for over 20 years and was twice honored as Outstanding Teacher by the Deterding PTA and also received the Teacher of the Year Award for the entire San Juan School District. Throughout her life, Sally was very active in community and political affairs including the League of Women Voters, the anti-Vietnam War movement, Grandmothers' for Peace, the Sacramento Religious Community for Peace, Amnesty International, the anti-Death Penalty movement, Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, Wellspring Women's Center, Loaves and Fishes, and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center. Sally was also a founder of the August Women's Peace event and a member of Democratic Socialists of America. She helped found Family Promise of Sacramento which aids the homeless, and volunteered in other organizations to end homelessness. She was also an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving on numerous committees including its Peace and Justice Committee. A gathering in celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, MacMurdo Hall, 2391 St. Mark's Way, Sacramento, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be given to St. Mark's or to Family Promise of Sacramento.

Sally was born in Sacramento on June 26, 1928, and lived in the Sacramento Area her entire life, passing away peacefully at her home in Carmichael on February 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald Weinland, and her sister, Zoe Morgan. Survived by her children Timothy Weinland (Sally) and Wendy Weinland (James Jackson) of Carmichael, and Gregory Weinland of St. Louis, Mo. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren to whom she was very devoted: Donald, Matthew, Patrick, Jacqueline, and Amanda Weinland, and Jillian and James Jackson, Jr., as well as her two great-grandchildren, Henry and Matilda Weinland. Sally was descended from pioneers who came to California during the Gold Rush in 1849. Her father, Darwin Smith was city editor of the Sacramento Bee and her mother, Jacque Smith was the Bee's first female news reporter. Sally taught elementary school at Deterding School in Carmichael for over 20 years and was twice honored as Outstanding Teacher by the Deterding PTA and also received the Teacher of the Year Award for the entire San Juan School District. Throughout her life, Sally was very active in community and political affairs including the League of Women Voters, the anti-Vietnam War movement, Grandmothers' for Peace, the Sacramento Religious Community for Peace, Amnesty International, the anti-Death Penalty movement, Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, Wellspring Women's Center, Loaves and Fishes, and the Effie Yeaw Nature Center. Sally was also a founder of the August Women's Peace event and a member of Democratic Socialists of America. She helped found Family Promise of Sacramento which aids the homeless, and volunteered in other organizations to end homelessness. She was also an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving on numerous committees including its Peace and Justice Committee. A gathering in celebration of her life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, MacMurdo Hall, 2391 St. Mark's Way, Sacramento, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be given to St. Mark's or to Family Promise of Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close