Passed away on July 16, 2019 after a short illness. She is predeceased by her husband of over 40 years Richard Vigil and is survived by her sister Ann Sheehan, brother Casey C. Sheehan and sister-in-law Kathleen Sheehan, her niece Jennifer (Sheehan) Morrison and husband Anthony and nephew Casey T. Sheehan, as well as Richards two adult children from a previous marriage Elizabeth Vigil and Randall Vigil and grandchildren Conor, Matthew and Katherine O'Brien. Sally was also was blessed with numerous great-nieces and nephews and they were very blessed to have her as an Aunt. She had so many wonderful friends that were like family to her. She spent her career in the title insurance business in Sacramento, Placer and Nevada counties. A memorial service is pending.

