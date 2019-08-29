Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvador Felix (Sal) Cisneros. View Sign Service Information George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento 2691 Riverside Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-443-7917 Service 11:30 AM he Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road Dixon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning of July 7, 2019 at So. Kaiser Hospital. Sal passed away peacefully with his wife, Patti and cousin Connie by his side. He was 78 years 8 days old. Sal was born to Salvador and Consuelo (Luna) Cisneros on June 29, 1941. He was raised in the downtown Sacramento area. He attended the local schools and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1959 and immediately joined the Navy to see the world that he had only read about. While in the navy he served on the destroyer USS McTucker and the destroyer USS Hernson as a radarman. He spent a lot of time around Japan. After he was honorably discharged in June 1965, he went to work for the US Postal Service June 1965 as a clerk. He also took accounting classes at Sacramento State and later became a supervisor for clerks and carriers additionally he did some officer in charge assignments in different post offices before he retired with 33 years of service. After his retirement he got involved with gardening, that was his passion to be outside doing yard work. He also loved working with old photos, restoring and transferring them to a disc. Sal volunteered with meals on wheels in the Galt area. On election years he and Patti worked as clerks in a friend's garage which was designated as one of the polling places in Galt. Sal and Patti also enjoyed playing cards and board games with friends. He enjoyed going to Wilton to meet the boys (his retired co-workers) to have breakfast at Bert's Diner. Sal is survived by his wife Patti of 32 years, his son Paul (spouse-Rachelle) and daughter Teresa, from a previous marriage. Grandson Matthew, step-Grandsons Michael and Raymond, God-Daughter Emma. Brothers Raymond and Ricky (Hector) as well as 4 nieces, 6 nephews, 7 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews. He is also survived by several cousins, Uncle Felix, Aunt Socorro, Aunt Frances and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father Salvador, mother Consuelo (Connie) Cazares, Step-father Miguel Cazares, brother Manuel Bonilla, brother-in-law Larry Black, mother-in-law Betty Hamatani and father-in-law Ossie Hamatani. Service will be held at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road in Dixon on September 3, 2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Salvation Army, Loaves and Fishes or to a . Arrangements are provided by George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers.

